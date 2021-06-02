Spikes Unveil Promotional Schedule for Remainder of 2021 Season

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes have finalized the 2021 promotional schedule all the way to the regular season home finale on Friday, August 13. The jam-packed slate is highlighted by the announcement that Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will serve as the viewing location for the gigantic Central PA 4th Fest FIREWORKS on July 4.

Central PA 4th Fest

The State College Spikes are proud to partner with Central PA 4th Fest for an Independence Day celebration at the ballpark on Sunday, July 4. Game time for the Spikes and Trenton Thunder will be 5:05 p.m. on the Fourth of July, with all of the fun presented by the PA Lottery. Fans with tickets to the game are invited to stick around after the game as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park turns into the official viewing location for the fantastic Central PA 4th Fest FIREWORKS show, which has been recognized as the nation's largest volunteer-run show.

Plus, the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a free Apple Pie from McDonald's for a little extra Americana.

"We are excited to combine the fun, affordable family entertainment of a Spikes game on the Fourth of July with the pomp and pageantry of the Central PA 4th Fest fireworks show," said Spikes General Manager Scott Walker. "Along with our deer friends at 4th Fest, we are delighted to welcome fans from across Happy Valley for the return of the spectatcular fireworks show that is a staple of our Independence Day celebration."

Plans are already underway to make Medlar Field at Lubrano Park the VIP viewing area when the Central PA 4th Fest returns to its traditional format in 2022.

"Central PA 4th Fest is excited to partner with the Spikes on July 4th," said Central PA 4th Fest Board of Directors President Kurt Weibel. "While the event is structured a little differently, this is a great opportunity to bring your family to the ballpark for a fun event and a choreographed firework display after the game. This is a fantastic prelude to 2022 and bringing the full experience back to the community."

The Central PA 4th Fest FIREWORKS join seven other fantastic FIREWORKS shows slated for the rest of the 2021 season:

- Saturday, July 12 - presented by Boyles Insurance

- Saturday, July 17

- Friday, July 23 - presented by Penn State Health

- Saturday, July 24 - presented by Central PA Autism Society

- Friday, August 6 - just added!

- Saturday, August 7 - presented by College Township

- Friday, August 13 - presented by Starfire Corporation

Bark in the Park - Bob the Baseball Dog's Retirement Party

At 13 years of age in human years, Bob the Baseball Dog has led a grand life at the ballpark as the four-legged face of the Spikes organization. However, with Bob getting up in years, the top dog of the Spikes has informed the front office that the time has come for him to step away from his official duties.

Therefore, on Thursday, June 24, it will be Bob the Baseball Dog's Retirement Party at the second Bark in the Park Night of the season. Fans can bring their pups out to meet up with Bob for the last time in an official role, with plenty of memories to be shared from his time delighting the members of the Spikes family.

Autocorrect Night* & TikTok Night

The Spikes' tradition of inventive theme nights at the ballpark continues on Thursday, July 1, with Autocorrect Night* as the Spikes face the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 6:35 p.m. If you've ever been flustered (or filtered, or tilted) by the AutoCorrect feature on your phone, this is the night for you. In addition to a salute of the best (or worst) AutoCorrect moments, the Spikes will have Autocorrect Night* T-Shirts for sale at the Off the Rack Outfitters team store.

The giveaways don't stop there, either, as the first 250 fans will get a Rubber Ducky Giveaway which can be exchanged for a free sandwich from from Primanti Bros. in State College, because on Autocorrect Night*, we give a duck.

Then on Saturday, July 17, when the Spikes take on the Williamsport Crosscutters at 6:35 p.m., fans can participate in TikTok Night at the ballpark. The Spikes' TikTok account (@statecollegespikes) will have the ways you can join in the fun leading all with way up to July 17, including dance challenges, signature celebrations, and more.

LuCKy's Kia Lease Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia

The entries are already underway for the return of LuCKy's Kia Lease Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia, as fans can enter to win at the Lion Country Kia table on the concourse, or play Plinko for more chances at great prizes. One LuCKy fan will be able to drive away from the ballpark with a three-year lease on a brand new Kia vehicle on Thursday, August 12 as part of Fan Appreciation Night at the ballpark.

Spikes Father's Day Gift Pack

Bring Dad out for a great time at the Spikes' 4:05 p.m. home game on June 20 against Williamsport with the Spikes Father's Day Gift Pack - 4 Diamond Club or Field Box seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 regular sodas, a Spikes Pint Glass, and a $10 Spikes Gift Card - for just $85.

Plus, enjoy a Post-Game Kids and Dads Run the Bases Home Run Edition!

Call 814-272-1711 for more info and to purchase the Father's Day Gift Pack.

Paint the Park Pink Night presented by Mount Nittany Health

Spikes fans can once again team up with Mount Nittany Health in the fight against breast cancer on Saturday, July 17, when the Williamsport Crosscutters come to town for a 6:35 p.m. matchup on Paint the Park Pink Night.

Ballpark gates will open to the general public at 5:30 p.m., and the first 250 fans will receive a Pink Spikes Mask Giveaway. Plus, the Spikes' nightly 50/50 drawing will benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to aid breast cancer patients and research, and the skies will light up after the game with FIREWORKS.

Spikes FREE Wednesdays Series

Throughout the rest of the season, the Spikes will welcome very special groups who have withstood the events of the last year to the ballpark to enjoy the game for free each Wednesday night as part of the Spikes FREE Wednesdays Series.

The fun starts with FREE Teachers Night on June 9, as all teachers with an ID badge can present it at the Spikes Ticket Office for free admission to the 6:35 p.m. game that night. FREE Nurses Night will then honor the brave folks who have helped keep us safe on June 23, with all nurses able to present their ID badge at the Spikes Ticket Office for free admission to the 6:35 p.m. game that night.

June 30 will then be a Kids Takeover at the Ballpark, with kids 12 and under not just able to get in free on a FREE Kids Night, but also to help with any number of positions at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for one night only. Signups for the Kids Takeover at the Ballpark will be available soon at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

The last date on the Spikes FREE Wednesdays Series will be July 28, which is FREE First Responders Night, allowing all first responders who keep us safe across Happy Valley to gain free admission by presenting their ID badge at the Spikes Ticket Office.

Each Wednesday night game is also a Wine Wednesday, where fans 21 and up can enjoy the finer things in life with servings of wine from Seven Mountains Wine Cellars for just $3 each from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Baseball Bingo

The Spikes are opening up the prize vault on Saturday nights with Baseball Bingo at the ballpark. Every Saturday, fans can fill out their bingo cards as the events on the field match up with selected numbers. The first 10 fans to get Bingo and get their cards verified at the Giant Customer Service Center will win their choice of Spikes prizes, and be entered for a chance to win the Baseball Bingo Ultimate Prize Pack, including a 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. The Baseball Bingo Ultimate Prize Pack drawing will take place after the final Baseball Bingo of the year on Saturday, August 7.

Autism Awareness Night

On Saturday, July 24, the Spikes and the Central PA Autism Community are partnering on Autism Awareness Night, featuring autism education efforts at the ballpark, a sensory room to create a welcoming environment for all fans, and more events.

Scout Night

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will be highlighted on Friday, August 6, when the Spikes host the Williamsport Crosscutters at 6:35 p.m. on Scout Night, featuring a variety of activities to engage and spotlight Scouts at the ballpark.

Centre Daily Times Buy One, Get One Night

Thanks to the Centre Daily Times, fans can get Buy One, Get One Free tickets in the Bullpen Box section on Wednesday, July 28 when the Spikes welcome Trenton for a 6:35 p.m. game.

Community Nights

The Spikes' full slate of Community Nights will return for 2021, including:

- Clearfield County Night - Thursday, July 1

- Philipsburg Community Day - Sunday, July 18

- Mifflin/Juniata County Night - Friday, July 23

- Penns Valley Community Night - Friday, August 6

- College Township Night - Saturday, August 7

- Bellefonte Community Night - Thursday, August 12

Each Community Night will also feature a FREE Kids Zone! throughout the game. Friends of Jake Corman will once again present all of the fun of FREE Kids Zone! nights on July 18, July 23, August 6, August 7, and August 12.

The Spikes will also have a new slate of Daily Fan Value Promotions for the summer, guaranteed to offer something for every fan throughout the week:

- Holiday Celebration Mondays - Celebrate Opening Night, Memorial Day, and the observed Independence Day (Monday, July 5) with all of your friends at the ballpark!

- $2 Tuesdays - The Tuesday tradition expands this season - get into the ballpark with $2 Outfield Bleacher seats, then feast on $2 Walking Tacos, $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn all game long, plus $2 Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts from 5:30-7:30 p.m., presented by WOWY 97.1!

- Wine Wednesdays - Fans 21 and up can enjoy the finer things in life with servings of wine from Seven Mountains Wine Cellars for just $3 each from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Thirsty Thursdays - Fans 21 and up can quench their thirst with $2 16-oz. select draft beers and $3 16-oz. craft drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- 4 for $44 Friday - Get four (4) Diamond Club or Field Box tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas for only $44 (an $88 value!) presented by 95.3 3WZ!

- Super Saturday - Fans will have plenty of chances to win big with Baseball Bingo, plus on-field contests and special ticket opportunities presented by the PA Lottery and B94.5!

- Sunday Funday - Fans of all ages have something to look forward to each Sunday, with $3 16-oz. Hard Seltzers from 3-5 p.m. and Ice Cream Sundaes just $3 all game long. After the game, youngsters can go all the way from home plate and circle the bases just like their favorite player hitting a homer with Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition, and the fun is presented by Bigfoot Country Legends.

A complete list of 2021 promotions is available at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Single-game tickets for each remaining home game on the Spikes' 2021 season are now available. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2021 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

