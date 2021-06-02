Frederick off to Worst Start in Franchise History, Fall to MV 15-1

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys fell by a final score of 15-1 on Wednesday night to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

The Keys scored one run on three hits, committing five errors. Mahoning Valley scored 15 runs on nine hits and 2 errors in the contest. Frederick is now 0-7-1 and has surpassed the 2002 team for the worst start in franchise history who started 0-7.

Peyton Zabel started the game for the Keys throwing two and two thirds of an inning allowing six runs but only three were earned. He left the game midway through the 3rd inning, an inning which the Scrappers plated five runs. Bobby Sparling's double was the biggest hit of the inning as he scored a pair with the hit.

Frederick scored its lone run of the game for the second day in a row courtesy of Dominique Collie. Collie singled in the 4th inning. He proceeded to swipe second base for his fifth stolen base of the season. Collie advanced to third on a throwing error by the catch Hewitt who tried to gun down Collie. Alex Ulloa brought home Collie on a ball hit to shortstop resulting in a fielding error.

The Keys struck out 14 times in the game, two short of a season high. The Keys and Scrappers are back in action on Thursday at 6:30 PM. For the first time in history, Frederick will host Pirates in the Park night and all fans are encouraged to dress up in pirate attire for the game. Single game tickets are available online at FrederickKeys.com. For more information on the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski at JMichalski@FrederickKeys.com.

