Rob Schneider to Perform at Eastwood Field on Saturday, August 14

June 2, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Niles, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and The Comedy Zone are teaming up to bring Rob Schneider to Eastwood Field. Schneider will perform on Saturday, August 14 at 8:00pm at Eastwood Field. Gates will open at 7:00pm. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, June 4 at 10am.

Tickets for the event will be $35 for General Admission seats and $65 for VIP on-field table seating. On-field seating will include wait service. Fans can purchase tickets for the VIP section in tables of four. A limited number of Suite rentals are also available. Fans can purchase tickets for the event at mvscrappers.com or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field.

Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his word-wide standup tour.

Schneider's first Netflix comedy special, "Asian Momma, Mexican Kids," premiered globally on August 11, 2020. Filmed in February, the special gives viewers a look at Schneider's family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. The special ends with a surprise duet performance with Schneider's daughter Elle King.

Born in San Francisco, Schneider's family is of Filipino and Caucasian descent. His father was Jewish and his mother Catholic. His mixed background has been a common theme in his comedy acts. Schneider started his stand-up career in high school opening for the popular San Francisco band "Head On," and was a regular guest on local radio. An opening slot for Dennis Miller garnered him an appearance on the HBO's "13th Annual Young Comedians" special also hosted by Miller. The special led him to a coveted position as a writer for SNL in 1988. Schneider swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member with a cast that included Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.

After leaving SNL in 1994 Schneider went to roles in film and television including a starring role in the NBC sitcom "Men Behaving Badly," and starring roles in the feature films DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO, THE ANIMAL, THE HOT CHICK, DEUCE BIGALOW: EUROPEAN GIGALOW and THE BENCHWARMERS.DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO has the distinction of being the second highest grossing DVD in the US in 2000.

Schneider's early film roles also include JUDGE DREDD, DEMOLITION MAN, BEVERLY HILLS HILLBILLIES and DOWN PERISCOPE. He also co-starred in numerous comedies that were some of the biggest films in the past twenty years, including GROWNUPS, THE WATERBOY, LITTLE NICKY, THE LONGEST YARD, 50 FIRST DATES, I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK AND LARRY, YOU DON'T MESS WITH THE ZOHAN, and narrated the animated film 8 CRAZY NIGHTS. He also recently appeared in Netflix's THE WRONG MISSY and the recently released HUBIE HALLOWEEN.

On television Schneider starred in the CBS comedy "Rob," loosely based on his real life. In 2015 he produced, directed and starred in "Real Rob," that followed his life and co-starred his real-life wife Patricia and daughter Miranda for Netflix. "Real Rob" was a milestone for the comedian as he starred, directed, produced and financed the entire season.

Schneider's directorial debut was the comedy BIG STAN, in which he also starred in the title role. In 2010 he released his first comedy album, "Registered Offender," a collection of audio sketches and songs. That year Schneider also revived his stand-up career with an international tour and has continued to tour nationally and internationally ever since.

Most recently, Schneider launched his first ever podcast "See What Happens," available on streaming platforms. Hosted by Schneider and his wife Patricia Maya Schneider, the weekly show features occasional guests-from the duo's Hollywood friend to their gardener while dissecting show business, their contrasting parenting methods, jokes, good food, philosophy and more. New episodes begin airing in August.

The three-time Emmy nominated writer for SNL is having the best time of his life, enjoying raising his 7 and 3 year old girls, Miranda and Madeline, with his wife Patricia. Schneider is also the father of singer/ songwriter Elle King.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers 2021 season is presented by Lordstown Motors. For tickets and more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

