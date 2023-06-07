Spikes-Thunder Game Canceled Due to Air Quality

Wednesday night's game between the State College Spikes and the Trenton Thunder has been canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding air quality in the area.

This decision was reached with the best interests of players, staff and fans in mind in light of the possibility that the Air Quality Index (AQI) may worsen this evening.

Fans holding tickets for Wednesday night's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2023 Spikes home game, based on availability.

Exchanges can be made at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during normal business hours. The Ticket Office is open from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on Monday through Friday game days, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday game days, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can also call the Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 for more information on ticket redemptions.

