High School Valley All-Star Classic Rescheduled to Thursday, June 8th at Eastwood Field

NILES, OH - The High School Valley All Star Classic will take place on Thursday, June 8th at 6pm at Eastwood Field. The High School Valley All-Star Classic, presented by Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods and media partners 21 WFMJ and WBCB, will feature elite high school players from the Mahoning Valley.

Tickets for the High School Valley All-Star Classic are on sale now and are $7 for adults for General Admission Seats and $5 for kids (12 and under) for General Admission Seats. They are available at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, by calling 330-505-0000 or online at www.mvscrappers.com.

The Scrappers 25th season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open one hour prior to each game.

