The Bears Drop Game Two in 13-1 Loss to Crosscutters

June 7, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - After the closely contested game on Opening Night at Monongalia County Ballpark, the West Virginia Black Bears lost to the Williamsport Crosscutters, 13-1, on Wednesday night at The Mon. The Bears' bullpen allowed 13 runs on 16 hits - including two innings of four or more runs. Offensively, West Virginia managed only four hits in 30 at-bats with Aaron Jamison scoring the only run.

Through the first two innings, both starting pitchers made quick work of the lineups. Black Bears' starter Aric McAtee recorded three strikeouts through four with two scoreless innings.

In the top of the third, the Crosscutters began to take control of the game. A single by 1B Jack Oberdorf drove in DH Manny Jackson for the first run. Back-to-back wild pitches gave Oberdorf the opening he needed to make it home, and Williamsport took a 2-0 lead.

The scoring continued through the fourth inning as another wild pitch by McAtee plated 3B Reed Chumley. The Bears' defense turned three quick outs to halt the Cutters' advance, but they ended the inning trailing by three.

While West Virginia attempted another come-from-behind victory, Williamsport was on a mission to get its first win of the season and took a nine-run lead after the sixth inning. In the fifth, the Crosscutters scored four more runs off RHP Jarrett Miller, including a home run to right center field. A double by Chumley scored Oberdorf and 2B Daunte Stuart, a member of the 2022 Black Bears championship team. Shortstop Edin Toribio singled on a line drive that plated Chumley before Miller ended the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

An inning and a pitching change later, the Crosscutters dropped another five runs on the Bears to take a 12-run lead. Right-handed pitcher Brady Choban entered the game for Miller in the top of the inning with the hope of keeping the Cutters under control. However, the long inning slammed the door shut on a potential comeback. With two runners in scoring position, Oberdorf singled on a ground ball to center that scored CF Ryan Fogel. Jackson and Oberdorf scored on a single and a groundout to third, respectively, with Stuart and Chumley following them home. Heading into the bottom of the eighth, Williamsport led 12-0.

The only Black Bears' run came on an error in the bottom of the eighth. Morgantown native Aaron Jamison finally crossed the threshold to save West Virginia from the shutout. But Williamsport would not be stopped and put up one more in the top of the ninth on a groundout that scored LF Joseph Sullivan.

With the loss, West Virginia drops to 3-3 on the season. The Black Bears return to The Mon on Thursday evening for the final game of the series against the Crosscutters. The rubber match begins at 6:30 p.m.

