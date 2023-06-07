2023 Homestand #2 June 12-14, 16-18

June 7, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. Frederick Keys & Williamsport Crosscutters

Monday, June 12 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 pm

The Scrappers are back for their second homestand of the 2023 season! It's Wellness Night presented by NovaCare Rehabilitation. Visit with wellness partners throughout the concourse.

Tuesday, June 13 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05pm

It's College and Career Fair presented by Kent State University - Trumbull Campus. High school Juniors and Seniors can visit with different colleges and career options in the concourse prior to the game for a chance to win a $750 scholarship and a $529 savings award courtesy of Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. It's Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. Seniors (55+) will receive half priced Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesday, June 14 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05pm

It's Wendy's© Wednesday presented by Wendy's©. Get buy one get one FREE Upper Box tickets with a Wendy's© receipt or show the Wendy's© app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Military Appreciation Night presented by Huntington and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Air Force Reserve Night with a Rally Towel Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

Friday, June 16 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM

It's Princess and Superhero Night presented by Castle on a Cloud Entertainment. Princesses and Superheroes will entertain throughout the game! Stick around after the game for a "Superly Royal" Postgame Fireworks Show presented by Chevy All Stars and 21 WFMJ. It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Kids can bring their report cards and receive a FREE General Admission seat ticket for every A or equivalent on their report card. Sip, sip hooray! Enjoy wine specials every Friday with Wine Down Weekend presented by Webb Winery.

Saturday, June 17 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Steven Kwan Bobblehead presented by Toyota of Warren and 21 WFMJ. It's Autism Awareness Night with a Specialty Team Jersey Auction presented by Foxconn with auction proceeds benefitting The Rich Center for Autism. It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Kids can bring their report cards and receive a FREE General Admission seat ticket for every A or equivalent on their report card. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, June 18 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 2:05 PM

It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's also an Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday - Buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket. It's Prostate Cancer Awareness Day presented by Mercy Health. Receive information on prostate cancer provided by Man-Up Mahoning Valley. It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Kids can bring their report cards and receive a FREE General Admission seat ticket for every A or equivalent on their report card. Kids stick around after the game for kids run the bases.

