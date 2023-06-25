Spikes Rally on Sunday, But Scrappers Take 9-7 Decision

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The State College Spikes came back from deficits of 5-0 and 7-2 to tie Sunday afternoon's game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, but the Scrappers had just enough to snare the win by the final score of 9-7.

Mason Sykes's sacrifice fly to right field in the eighth inning broke the 7-7 deadlock, and a bases-loaded wild pitch two batters later gave Mahoning Valley (8-13) the insurance run.

The Spikes (9-12) had battled back with more opportunistic offense after falling behind 5-0 in the first inning. State College grabbed two runs back in the bottom of the first on a pair of Scrappers errors, then restarted the rally with a trio of runs in the fifth keyed by Addison Smith's two-run triple to the gap in right-center field and Luke Napleton's RBI single to left.

The Spikes followed that in the sixth with one run on a wild pitch to score Bryce Matthews, and another on Smith's RBI groundout to tie it up.

Sykes homered to left field in the first inning to bring in two runs and notch his second shot of the season for the Scrappers.

State College used a total of eight pitchers in the game, with Nick Gottilla leading the way by tossing two scoreless innings and Chris Barraza finishing the game with 1 1/3 innings of shutout ball. Ryan Zimmer (0-2) took the loss after yielding two runs in 2/3 of an inning.

Charez Butcher (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless seventh inning as one of six Mahoning Valley pitchers in the game. Joe Glassey recorded a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his third save.

After an off day on the schedule, the Spikes will head to West Virginia on Tuesday to start a six-game road trip with the opener of a three-game set against the Black Bears. Right-hander Gabe Starks (0-0) is scheduled to get the start for the Spikes against an as yet undetermined West Virginia starter.

Following the trio of games in West Virginia, the Spikes will visit eastern Ohio for a three-game weekend series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before returning home for two highlights of the long Independence Day weekend.

