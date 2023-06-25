First Place Thunder Sweep Homestand, Improve to 15-6

June 25, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your First Place Trenton Thunder capped off their second sweep of the homestand with a 4-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters in seven innings on Sunday afternoon. Even mother nature couldn't stop the Thunder from capturing their sixth straight victory, as they weathered the storms and extended the win streak before heading to Mahoning Valley on Tuesday.

Following a near 90-minute weather delay, action resumed in the bottom of the second inning in a scoreless game with two on for the Thunder and Charlie Pagliarini at the dish. The smooth-swinging lefty scorched his fourth double of the year down the right field line that plated Brendan O'Donnell to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. The Thunder tacked on another in the inning when Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of The Game, Alden Mathes, ripped an RBI single into center field to drive in his 11th run of the season.

After Williamsport got a run back in their half of the third to make it a 2-1 game, The Thunder bullpen was lock down for the final stretch of the homestand. In total the Trenton pen threw 35 innings and dominated in the six-game win streak combining for an ERA of 0.77. Picking up his first win in a Thunder uniform was reliever "Big Game" Rob Wegielnik after throwing a scoreless and hitless fourth inning.

Your Thunder would extend the lead in their half of the fifth. Chris Brito continued his case for Draft League hitter of the week with a 2-4 day on a single to put Mathes on second. Following an O'Donnell walk to load the bases, Ryland Zaborowski brought the lead back to two on a sacrifice fly that scored Mathes to make it 3-1. Trenton got their fourth and final run when Colton Becker hit a single that scored Brito from second.

Williamsport would threaten and capitalize in the sixth by getting one back on two hits. The Crosscutters had a shot to make it a one run game, until Alden Mathes had other intentions by throwing a laser to Angel Mendoza to prevent Colson Lawrence from tagging up successfully. Earning their second save of the year was Joan Gonzalez who extended his hitless and scoreless streaks to six innings each over six appearances.

Your First Place Thunder improved to 15-6 on the year and earned back-to-back sweeps on the six game homestand. The Thunder return home on July 4th for an Independence Day matchup with the Frederick Keys at 7:00PM. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for The 4th of July and Post Game Fireworks Extravaganza Presented by MCIA! To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.