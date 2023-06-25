Bad News for the Bears in 6-0 Loss to the Keys

June 25, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - On a hot and humid afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark, the West Virginia Black Bears dropped the series finale to the Frederick Keys, 6-0, to spoil the sweep. West Virginia threatened with runners in scoring position numerous times but failed to score, leaving nine Bears stranded over the course of the game. The offense was routed by Frederick starting pitcher Chen-Wei Lin, who kept the Black Bears scoreless through six, striking out five.

The Bears got off to a good start as pitcher Cobe Reeves retired the side in the first. Though Reeves found himself in dangerous territory in the second with two runners in scoring position, he managed to keep the Keys scoreless as he retired the last three batters with two strikeouts.

Frederick took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third off an RBI single from Jevin Relaford. The Black Bears ended the inning with center fielder Cade Verdusco throwing out Kendrey Maduro at third.

After five scoreless innings, the Black Bears got a golden opportunity in the bottom of the sixth with the team hitting three consecutive singles to load the bases. However, Lin managed to get the Keys out of the jam by retiring the next two batters to maintain their one-run lead.

West Virginia lost control of the game in the top of the seventh as Frederick dropped five runs on the home team. Cody Tucker took the mound to start the inning. After striking out one, Tucker allowed three straight hits that put the Keys up 5-0. Upon securing the second out, another run came in on a wild pitch to give the Frederick a six-run lead. A pitching change ensued, and Dawson Taylor entered to get the Bears out of the jam. Taylor allowed one additional hit before ending the inning on a groundout to third.

Keys' starter Chen-Wei Lin was replaced by Jack Maruskin in the seventh. West Virginia was unable to advance a runner past first and headed into the eighth still trailing by six.

Carter Rees entered in the ninth to close. Although he loaded the bases, he managed to get out of the inning with no runs allowed. The Bears entered the home half looking for a rally but were unable to generate any last-minute momentum. West Virginia ended the game down by a score of 6-0.

A bright spot on a dark afternoon for the Bears, West Virginia's pitchers made a strong showing in eight innings, with starter Cobe Reeves leading the pack. Reeves, from Ingleside, TX, allowed just one run on six hits through five innings pitched with three strikeouts. The Southeastern University (Florida) commit boasts a 0.96 ERA - the lowest for any starter with more than 16 innings pitched (18.2 IP).

The Black Bears are back home Tuesday where they will begin a three-game series against the State College Spikes. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.