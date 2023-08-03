Spikes' Rally Comes up Just Short as Thunder Take It, 5-4, on Wednesday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- On the eve of the first FIREWORKS From the Field show of 2023, the State College Spikes provided some late offensive fireworks on the field, but not enough to overcome a 5-0 deficit in a 5-4 loss to the Trenton Thunder on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Before the skies over Happy Valley light up on Thursday with fans able to watch the fantastic Salute to '80s Movie Themes FIREWORKS presented by The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau from the infield dirt of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the Spikes (11-11 2ndHalf) nearly climbed out of the five-run hole, starting with a passed ball to score Braedon Blackford in the sixth.

In the eighth, the Spikes mounted their biggest surge. Zac Vooletich led off the inning with a single, and after John Gilreath replaced Jeffrey Wilson on the mound for Trenton (11-9 2ndHalf), Payton Harden singled Vooletich to third and followed by stealing second. Blackford then cut the margin to two runs with a one-hop double off the Geisinger sign in left field for a two-run double.

After a groundout moved Blackford to third, another passed ball brought him in to make it a 5-4 game. However, Gilreath elicited another ground out before giving way to Brennan O'Neill, who allowed an infield single to Luis Aviles before striking out pinch-hitter Jesse Fonteboa to end the threat.

Spikes starter Jonah Jenkins (1-2) logged five solid innings in which he recorded five strikeouts but was charged with four runs on seven hits and a walk to take the loss.

Kade Lancour (3-1) gave up one unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters for the win in a quality start. Enrique Ozoa (3) walked the leadoff batter in the ninth but proceeded to strike out one and pick off a runner to earn the save.

Vooletich, who had been seeking his first hit for the Spikes since joining the club last week, went 3-for-4 at the plate.

The Spikes' 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Thunder on Thursday will now serve as a rubber match for the three-game set at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Marv Guarin (0-1) gets the ball for State College against Trenton left-hander Luke Rettig (3-0).

