Return of Fireworks from the Field Thrills Spikes Fans Thursday Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- State College Spikes fans were able to witness a spectacular FIREWORKS show from the infield of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first of four times on the FIREWORKS From the Field this season to cap an evening of fun, affordable family entertainment after the Spikes fell to the Trenton Thunder, 6-2, on Thursday night.

The tremendous show, presented by The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and themed as a Salute to '80s Movie Themes as an exclamation point to Hospitality Appreciation Night, led off the slate of FIREWORKS From the Field dates that also includes:

- Saturday, August 19 -Sounds of 1998 FIREWORKS presented by College Township

- Saturday, August 26 -Salute to Wrestling Entrance Themes FIREWORKS presented by McClure Company

- Thursday, August 31 -Salute to Summer Vibes FIREWORKS FINALE presented by Starfire Corporation.

In game action, the Spikes (11-12 2ndHalf) had to withstand some early fireworks as Trenton's (12-9 2nd Half) Kolby Johnson homered to left field on the second pitch of the game for his second long ball of the year. Ramon Jimenez then extended the Thunder lead with a homer to left field, his first of the season, that led off the fourth.

The Spikes battled back to cut the deficit in half in the fourth as Ryan Guardino knocked in his 11thrun of the year with a single up the middle. However, Trenton struck back with two runs in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk to Jimenez and a subsequent wild pitch, then added two more tallies in the eighth on a Johnson fielder's choice and a wild pitch.

Carlos Contreras, the batting leader in the Major League Baseball Draft League's second half with a .363 average, doubled off the 18.55-foot-high monster in right field in the eighth to bring in Guardino and complete the scoring.

Right-hander Eric Waldichuk made his Spikes debut with two scoreless, hitless innings. The San Diego native and Willamette (Ore.) University product walked two batters and struck out one.

Starter Marv Guarin (0-2) took the loss for State College after yielding two total runs over 3 2/3 innings. Guarin allowed three hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

Trenton starter Luke Rettig (3-0) logged 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, despite allowing three hits and five walks, for the win. Rettig notched two strikeouts.

The Spikes will now hit the road on Friday to start a weekend series at Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. The 7:00 p.m. game will feature right-hander Jackson Lindley (0-1) on the mound for State College against Mahoning Valley right-hander Jalon Long (1-0).

