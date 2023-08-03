Cutters Shoemaker Flirts With No-No

Crosscutters starter Zac Shoemaker took no-hit bid into the 9th inning, coming two outs shy, in the Cutters' 1-0 win over West Virginia on Thursday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Shoemaker surrendered his only hit with one out in the top of the 9th inning on a flare to center by Noah Lucier. The lefty struck out a season-high 12 batters, and scattered three walks in the winning effort.

Shoemaker threw 130 pitches, 80 for strikes.

Connor Langrell took over in the 9th, faced one batter, as Lucier was caught stealing before Langrell struck out Bobby Lada to close the game and earn his 4th save of the year.

Brayland Skinner extended his hit streak to 10 games, finishing the night 1-for-3 at the plate. Jose Gonzalez extended his on-base streak to 17 games finishing the night 1-for-3 and reaching base on a hit by pitch.

Will Fuenning's 10th RBI of the season came on a 3rd inning sacrifice fly that scored Mason Minzey, scoring the game's only run.

The win snapped a Cutters five-game losing streak against the Black Bears.

WP: Zac Shoemaker (2-2) LP: Nate Madej (0-2) SV: Connor Langrell (4) Crosscutters Record: 9-13 2nd half

