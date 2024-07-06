Spikes Outlast Keys in MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker

July 6, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Drake Quinn shut the door on the Frederick Keys with a nearly spotless frame in the Major League Baseball Draft League Overtime tiebreaker as the State College Spikes won it following a 4-4 regulation tie on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Quinn came on in the extra frame and immediately forced Brody Fahr and Justin Thomas each to ground out. Pinch-runner Jordan Williams, a member of the 2022 Spikes, advanced from his initial placement at first base to second and then third on the plays.

However, after an intentional walk to Daylan Pena and a walk to Allan Gil-Fernandez, Quinn forced Irvin Escobar to fly out to A.J. Salgado in right field to give the Spikes the win in the bonus half-inning.

The Spikes (15-14) took the lead in the fourth when Carson Luna tripled in Salgado, then scored himself on Max Bushyhead's single to make it 4-2.

In the seventh, Irvin Weems launched a 417-foot solo shot to left field to bring Frederick (13-13) within a run. Escobar tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Brock Wills added a triple for State College, which, combined with Luna's three-base hit, doubled the Spikes' team triple count for the 2024 season from two to four.

No winning or losing pitcher is named in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker.

Sunday, the Spikes and Keys wrap up their two-game mini-series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a 6:35 p.m. matchup. Right-hander Ben Plumley (1-0) is set to make an abbreviated start for State College, while left-hander Wyatt Evans (0-0) is slated to take the ball for Frederick.

The first 500 fans will receive a Spikes Team Autograph Poster presented by Fullington Bus Company, with a Team Autograph Session prior to the game from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

It's also a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101, with a Sunday Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Plus, Kids Eat Free with the first 250 kids receiving a voucher good for a free hot dog, chips and soda, the first 100 kids will also get a Spikes Youth Baseball Glove presented by Curavetti. and Half-Price Iron City, IC Light, IC Light Mango and Hard Seltzers are available for fans of age from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

In addition, Baseball Bingo joins the Sunday night festivities with up to ten winners earning a Spikes prize and entry to the Ultimate Baseball Bingo Grand Prize Drawing at the final Sunday home game of the regular season on August 18, where one lucky winner will get a 2025 Season Ticket. Fans can get their Bingo cards on the way into the ballpark, and the actions of the Spikes on the field determine the numbers you can mark off - make sure to pick up a Spikes Illustrated Extra for the key.

The evening is capped off by Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

For tickets to all of the home games during the final stretch of the first half of the MLB Draft League season through July 13, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

