Crosscutters Top Scrappers, 12-4

The Williamsport Crosscutters stayed hot in the pursuit of the MLB Draft League First Half Championship as they defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 12-4 at Eastwood Field on Saturday night.

Carter Dorighi went 4-5 with three singles, one double, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored at the plate. He was joined in recording a multi-hit game by Riley Nelson, who went 3-6 with a double, two singles, an RBI, and a run scored, and by McGwire Holbrook who went 2-5 with two singles, an RBI, and a run scored.

Jackson Mayo had one hit on the night, a 384 foot three run home run to right field in the third inning.

Dalton Robinson earned his first win in his first start for Williamsport, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts over five innings of work.

Brett Thomas, Daniel Barcena, and Michael Ciminiello combined to go the final four innings out of the bullpen. Barcena would allow the final two Scrappers runs in the ninth inning.

With tonight's win, Williamsport improves to 18-7 in the first half of the MLB Draft League season and holds a five- game lead over second place State College with six games remaining in the half. Williamsport can clinch the first half championship tomorrow with a win and a State College loss to Frederick.

Williamsport and Mahoning Valley will wrap up this quick two game series on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

WP: Dalton Robinson (1-1) LP: Max Banks (0-4) SV: N/A (-) Crosscutters Record: 18-7 (1st Half)

Next Game: Sunday, July 7th at Mahoning Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 9th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Topps Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday

