Black Bears Take Game One from Thunder

July 6, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







The Thunder dropped their third straight game at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday night, as they fell to the West Virginia Black Bears by a final of 10-5. In what started as a pitcher's duel, quickly became an offensive outburst from the Black Bears, who piled on eight runs in their half of the eighth inning.

Trenton got a phenomenal starting effort from Nebraska product Drew Christo, tossing six innings while striking out seven and allowing just two runs. It was the longest start of both Christo's Draft League and College seasons as he surpassed five innings pitched for the first time. Christo took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors in what was likely his final start of the first half season.

After West Virginia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, The Thunder responded in their half of the third to tie the game on a John Taylor RBI-single. They later tied the game again at two off an RBI-triple from Nathan Archer that scored Britton Beeson.

In the eighth inning, West Virginia capitalized after back-to-back walks, by sending eight runners across on just three hits and two errors. The Thunder bats did their best to chip away but could only muster across three runs in their final two attempts at the dish.

The Thunder go for the series split against the West Virginia Black Bears Sunday afternoon at 1:00. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Thunder Replica Jersey Giveaway to the first 1,030 fans ages 5-13 Presented by Capital Health & Greek Heritage Celebration! For Tickets and more information, visit trentonthunder.com/tickets

