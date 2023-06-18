Spikes Hurlers Notch 14 Strikeouts, Keys Take 9-3 Decision

June 18, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - Six State College Spikes pitchers combined to post 14 strikeouts in a Sunday afternoon matinee at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, but the Frederick Keys were able to take a 9-3 victory.

Connery Peters(1-1) andDaniel Padysakeach matched the Major League Baseball Draft League lead by increasing their strikeout totals to 17. Peters whiffed three batters over three innings despite taking the loss, while Padysak struck out two in his lone inning of work.

Jacob OdleandTy Bucknereach struck out three batters in their sole innings, whileMatthew Linskeyrecorded two K's in his innings on the hill.Corey Avantalso contributed a strikeout.

Padysak, Linskey and Odle also maintained their spots in the MLB Draft League's top ten list for earned run average. Padysak, who allowed a solo homer toKendrey Maduroin the sixth for the first earned run on his record in 2023, is now sixth at 0.90. Linskey is now tied for seventh with a 1.00 mark, while Odle reduced his ERA to 1.13 for tenth-best.

Tyler Wilsonadded his sixth double of the season for the Spikes (6-9), whileCam BuffordandElie Kligmaneach delivered RBI singles.

The Keys (10-5) ran their winning streak to a league-leading five in a row, scoring four runs in the third and four in the fourth to stake themselves to a lead they would not relinquish.

Maduro finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with two RBI's.Brennan Orffinished a home run shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI's.

Frederick starterChen-Wei Lin(1-0) went five innings to earn the win. Lin allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out six batters.

The Spikes will head home and, after an off day on Monday, host the West Virginia Black Bears in the opener of a three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Pitching matchups for the series have not yet been determined.

Tuesday's game will also begin a six-game homestand for the Spikes, and feature aWalking Taco Tuesdaypresented byBigfoot Country Legendswith Walking Tacos available at half-price at the Salsa concession stand behind home plate, the Burgertopia concession stand in right field, and other designated ballpark locations.

Plus, fans of age can enjoy half-priceMiller LiteandCoors Lightdrafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fans can also look forward to aSalute to Educatorson aWine Wednesdaypresented bySeven Mountains Wine CellarsandWOWY Radio, featuring half-price wine and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Plus, theReturn of $1 Beer NightsonThirsty Thursday, presented byThe BUS, will quench the thirst for fans of age with $1 12-oz. select drafts and $2 12-oz. craft drafts available from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Highlights of the upcoming weekend home series from June 23-25 against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers includeStore Wars: Sheetz vs. Wawaon a4 for $44 Fridaypresented by93.7 3WZ, aSalute to John Williams FIREWORKS Showto cap offAdventure Nightpresented byThe Happy Valley Adventure Bureauon Saturday, and aSalute to Pickleballon Sunday.

Tickets for the upcoming homestand, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' largest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. through the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visitingStateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via theSpikes Radio Networkpresented byPenn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State AthleticswithSteve JonesandJoe Putnamon the call. The broadcast starts withSpikes Live!presented byMount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on theMLB Draft Leaguestreaming platform atMLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link onStateCollegeSpikes.comand theTuneIn Radioapp.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.