Four Unanswered Runs Lead Cutters To Victory

In an afternoon contest on Father's Day, the Williamsport Crosscutters avoid being swept by the Mahoning Valley Scrappers with a 4-3 victory at Eastwood Field. The Cutters trailed 3-0 through five innings.

Williamsport's offense was led by Nate LaRue who recorded a perfect 3-3 day at the plate that included three singles, an RBI, and a walk. Sean Smith, Stephen Hrustich, Jack Oberdorf, and Joe Sullivan, pinch running for LaRue in the ninth inning, would score the four runs in the victory. The Cutters offense would total eight hits in the ballgame, including a Ryan Vogel double, worked eight walks, and struck out seven times, which is a marked improvement over the offensive output of the first two games of the series.

Drew Bryan got the start today for the Cutters and was in line for a tough-luck loss as he went four innings, surrendering just one unearned run on two hits, one walk, and two strikeouts. Bryan would end the day with a no-decision. Emmanuel Dooley was the first out of the bullpen today, giving up two runs, both earned, on two hits and two walks. Riley Gowens and Ethan O'Neal would combine for two innings of work, each allowing just one hit. Will Schomberg would be on the hill for the final two innings, earning his first win of the season after allowing no hits and no walks while striking out one.

Williamsport will enjoy a league-wide off day tomorrow before returning to Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Tuesday to open a three-game series against the Frederick Keys.

WP: Will Schomberg (1-0)LP: Andrew Lucas (1-2)SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 5-10

Next Game: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Topps Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday

DATE: June 18, 2023

Final Score: Williamsport 4 Mahoning Valley 3

