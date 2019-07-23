Spikes Held in Check in 4-1 Loss to Scrappers

NILES, Ohio - Junior Gonzalez continued his resurgence on the mound for the State College Spikes, but the Spikes were blanked after the opening frame in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Tuesday night at Eastwood Field.

Gonzalez (2-2) took the loss despite both of the runs he yielded over 3 2/3 innings being unearned. The right-hander also hit a batter and struck out two. Gonzalez has reduced his ERA by nearly six runs over his last four outings, from 12.34 to 6.46, after yielding just one earned run over his last 12 innings.

State College (19-19) took the lead in the first as David Vinsky singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on Moises Castillo's single, and scored on Carlos Soto's sacrifice fly.

Mahoning Valley (19-19) took the lead in the fourth, though, when Joab Gonzalez tripled for his first Scrappers hit to scored Yainer Diaz. Billy Wilson then plated the Scrappers' Gonzalez with an infield single.

The Scrappers added two more runs in the sixth. Wilson's second infield single brought in Gonzalez for one run, with the last of three Spikes errors then scoring him.

Andrew Warner was the lone Spike with multiple hits in the game.

Jhonneyver Gutierrez (2-4) picked up the win with five innings of one-run, four-hit ball. Gutierrez gave up two walks while striking out two batters. Matt Waldron (1) then finished the game with four scoreless, one-hit innings for the save. Waldron struck out four batters.

The Spikes were also limited offensively by the four double plays turned by the Scrappers.

Wednesday, the Spikes take on the Scrappers in a 7:05 p.m. matchup at Eastwood Field for the middle game of a three-game series. Right-hander Enmanuel Solano (1-4) gets the start for State College, while right-hander Carlos Vargas (2-2) gets the ball for Mahoning Valley.

Following the road trip, the Spikes begin a stretch of six home games in seven days with a weekend series against the West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates).

Highlights of the three-game set include Friday's Blair Thomas Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by First National Bank along with a Blair Thomas Appearance, Saturday morning's Youth Baseball Clinic presented by Penn State Health Medical Group followed by the Spikes Team Poster Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and a Pre-Game Team Autograph Session presented by Boyles Insurance, and Sunday's Paint the Park Pink Night presented by Mount Nittany Health with a Pink Plaid Blanket Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and a Pink Plaid Jersey-off-the-Back Auction on the LiveSource app to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation.

Plus, fans can enjoy a pair of fantastic FIREWORKS shows, with Friday's presented by Fullington Auto Bus Company and Sunday's presented by Mount Nittany Health, as well as Bellefonte Community Night, presented by Swartz Fire & Safety, on Friday and Philipsburg-Osceola Community Night on Sunday.

Tickets for each game in the upcoming homestand, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 6:50 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Eastwood Field. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

