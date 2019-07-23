Renegades Pound Lake Monsters

July 23, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release





WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades collected 14 hits and the Vermont Lake Monsters committed five errors in a 12-2 Renegades win Tuesday evening from Dutchess Stadium in front of 3,494 fans. The 10-run win is the largest by the Renegades this season. The five errors by the Lake Monsters was the most by a Hudson Valley opponent in 2019.

The Lake Monsters started the scoring with a run in the third. Second baseman Michael Woodworth lashed a single into right to start the inning, before first baseman Lawrence Butler roped a lined double into right centerfield scoring Woodworth and giving Vermont the lead.

The Renegades would get the run right back in the bottom-half. With two out and nobody on, a single into left from third baseman Nick Sogard and an infield single to third by shortstop Greg Jones put runners at first and second. Rightfielder Hill Alexander then lifted a broken bat, bloop single into left to bring in Sogard and tie the game 1-1.

Vermont took the lead right back in the fourth. With one out, rightfielder Marty Bechina drew a walk then went to third on a single into left center by catcher Shane Selman. With runners at the corners, catcher Jorge Gordon grounded into a fielder's choice to second to plate Bechina as the Lake Monsters retook a one-run lead.

However, Hudson Valley would take control of the game with three unearned runs in the fifth. With two out and the bases empty, Jones drove a double to left center. Alexander then reached on a fielding error by Vermont shortstop Logan Davidson, which kept the inning alive. That set the stage for first baseman Jacson McGowan who lined a single to right to score Jones and move Alexander to third. After McGowan stole second to put both runners in scoring position, second baseman Ben Troike looped a two-run single into center to give the Renegades a 4-2 lead.

The Renegades then put the game away by scoring four runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, a single, double and walk loaded the bases for McGowan as he hit a sacrifice fly to right. After another walk reloaded the bases, catcher Luis Trevino reached on a fielding error by Woodworth to score two more runs. With runners at the corners and one out, designated hitter Pedro Diaz reached on an infield single to second to plate another run and up the Hudson Valley lead to 8-2.

In the eighth, a single and throwing error put runners at first and second to start the frame for Alexander who launched a three-run homerun over the left centerfield wall. The three-run blast was his third of the season and increased the Renegades' lead to nine. McGowan followed with a doubled to right and went to third on the play after Bechina kicked it into the corner. The next hitter, Troike grounded to second to force McGowan home to cap the scoring.

Six of the Renegades' 14 hits came from Sogard and Jones as hitters 2-6 went a combined 12-20. Sogard singled three times and scored three times. Jones doubled twice and scored thrice. Alexander went 2-3 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored. McGowan finished 2-3 with a double, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Troike went 2-4 in his first game as a Renegade with a double, three RBI and run. The Lake Monsters, meanwhile, had six hits.

The win went to Hudson Valley starter Rodolfo Sanchez (1-0) who allowed two earned runs on five hits over five innings with four strikeouts. It was his first decision in seven starts this season. The loss fell to Vermont reliever Clark Cota (1-2) who gave up three unearned runs on three hits in two frames.

Hudson Valley and Vermont square off in a special 11:05 a.m. start tomorrow in game two of their three-game set. The Renegades will send southpaw Ben Brecht (0-0, 1.93 ERA) to the hill against right-hander Richard Morban (0-1, 1.85 ERA) of the Lake Monsters. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, in person at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

