IronBirds Shutout Spinners to End First Half

Aberdeen, M.D. - A six game homestand kicked off in Maryland on Tuesday night with another shutout. Aberdeen took on the Lowell Spinners and grabbed a 9-0 victory.

W: Houston Roth

L: Aldo Ramirez

BIG MOMENTS

3rd inning: With two outs, Johnny Rizer knocked his third homer of the season. It was his 6th extra base hit with two outs, and he brought his RBI total to 18.

4th inning: Maverick Handley had an eleven pitch at bat and it turned into an RBI single to give the 'Birds a three run lead.

8th inning: Aberdeen needed insurance, and they found it. They had a 4 hit, 4 walk, 6 run inning to make it 9-0.

KEY IRONBIRDS CONTRIBUTORS

Dan Hammer: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Houston Roth: Win, 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K

Maverick Handley: 2-for-2, 2B, 2 BB

Toby Welk: 3-for-5, RBI

NEWS & NOTES

Toby Welk put up his 5th three hit game of the season, having three knocks in 20% of his games.

Maverick Handley reached base in all four of his plate appearances for the first time in his professional career.

Six runs in the 8th was the most for Aberdeen in a single inning all season.

The IronBirds have now had ten or more hits in four consecutive games.

23-15 ties the 2006 IronBirds for the best first half in franchise history.

WHAT'S NEXT

IronBirds vs. Lowell Spinners, Wednesday, 7:05 P.M.

Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium - Aberdeen, M.D.

