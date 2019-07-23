Tigers Add Three Pitchers to 2019 Roster

Norwich, CT - The Detroit Tigers have added three pitchers to the roster of the Short Season Class-A affiliate, Connecticut Tigers. Keider Montero, Ted Stuka and Bryce Tassin have all been added from the Gulf Coast League. Montero will wear #1, Stuka will wear #57 and Tassin will wear #43.

Wes Noble has been transferred to the roster of the Gulf Coast League Tigers (GCL Tigers West).

The Connecticut Tigers play tonight in the series-opener against the Staten Island Yankees. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Connecticut Tigers play tonight in the series-opener against the Staten Island Yankees. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

