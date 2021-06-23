Spikes Felled by Scrappers' Big Inning in 8-2 Setback on Tuesday Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Hylan Hall collected a pair of hits and scored two runs, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers scored five runs in the third to deal the State College Spikes an 8-2 defeat on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Hall, who drove in the game-winning run for the Spikes (10-13) on Sunday against Williamsport, crossed the plate in the fourth on Damiano Palmegiani's drive to left field that was ruled a double, then scored in the sixth on Matthew Ellis's sacrifice fly.

Marques Paige also contributed a ground-rule double for State College, while Curtis Washington Jr. stole his ninth and tenth bases of the season without being caught.

The Scrappers (15-8) took the lead in the third with five runs on six hits, all singles, and an error. Branden Comia and Hayden Jones each brought in two runs with their hits, while Jason Hinchman knocked in one.

Hinchman then extended the Mahoning Valley lead with a two-run homer to right-center field in the fourth that traveled 415 feet. The round-tripper was the first baseman's second of the Major League Baseball Draft League season.

Spikes starter Connor Oliver (0-1) took the loss in his mound debut at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Oliver allowed five runs, but only two of them earned, on seven hits and a walk while striking out five batters.

Scrappers reliever Liam Eddy (2-0) picked up the win after logging two innings of one-run relief in which he yielded three hits and a walk while striking out one batter.

Wednesday, the Spikes and Scrappers meet in the middle game of their three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature right-hander Griffin Miller (0-2), an Oklahoma commit, on the mound for State College. Mahoning Valley is slated to send right-hander Deylen Miley (2-0) to the hill.

The series of Spikes Free Wednesdays continues with FREE Nurses Night, offering all nurses and other medical professionals free Field Box seats with ID at the Spikes Ticket Office. In addition, it's Wine Wednesday, with $3 5-oz. servings of wine from Seven Mountains Wine Cellars available from 5:30 to 7:30.

More great fun is on the way Thursday with Bob the Baseball Dog's Retirement Pawty during Bark in the Park Night, presented by the Centre Daily Times, as well as Thirsty Thursday, offering $2 16-oz. select drafts and $3 16-oz. craft drafts from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Wednesday and Thursday's games, as well as every game remaining on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

Time of Game: 2:48

Attendance: 2,144

