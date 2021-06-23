Cutters Offense Stumbles In Loss To Thunder

After a scheduled off-day and a rain-soaked off-day in Trenton, the Williamsport Crosscutters offense struggled to find any life, falling on the road to the Trenton Thunder 4-2 in a game played at Rider University.

Dakota Kotowski was the most effective weapon at the plate for the Cutters, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the 2nd inning, accounting for half of the teams scoring on the day.

The two other hits in the game came off the bats of Jaxon Shirley and Trey Steffler. Steffler also scored the second and final Cutters run thanks to a Thunder error.

Tyler Bosma got the start for Williamsport on the hill, going five innings, allowing two runs, both earned, on three hits and striking out five in a no-decision.

Dominic Hambley also took a no decision in a near-perfect outing from the bullpen, using just six pitches to induce three flyouts in his single inning of work.

Ryan Velazquez would suffer the loss for the Cutters, falling to 1-2 on the season after allowing a run off one hit, walking two, and striking out two.

Hunter Kloke followed out of the bullpen, surrendering the final run before Holden Christian shut down the Thunder for the remainder of the game.

WP: Alec Huertas (3-0) LP: Ryan Velazquez (1-2)

SV: Rob Griswold (2)

Crosscutters Record: 12-11-1

Next Game: Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Trenton (played at Rider University), 3:00 p.m.Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, June 25, 2021 vs State College, 7:05 p.m. / Gem-A-PaloozaGem-A-Palooza

