Spikes Fall to Black Bears in MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker

August 15, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes went the distance and then some on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, going to the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker after a 4-4 regulation tie before the West Virginia Black Bears scored a two-out run to win it in the extra frame.

In the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker, the home team has the choice of offense or defense, with the offense's previous out placed at first base to start the half-inning. State College (14-12 2nd Half) took defense with Connor McGuire beginning the inning as the designated runner for West Virginia (13-12 2nd Half).

Penn Stater J.T. Marr started the action in the bonus stanza by laying down a two-strike sacrifice bunt to send McGuire to second. After pinch-hitter Alex Vergara struck out, Kendall Ewell lofted a 1-0 pitch to center field that proved to be just out of reach of Spikes center fielder Cooper Hext for a game-winning RBI single.

No winning or losing pitchers are named in games that reach the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker.

State College took a 1-0 lead in the second on Grant Norris's single to bring in Caleb Hill, then countered West Virginia's fourth-inning tally on Jack O'Dowd's theft of home on a double steal with a three-run fifth. Parker Coddou put the Spikes in front with a sacrifice fly to left, followed by Hext stealing second, advancing to third on an error, and scoring on a wild pitch. Kyle Russell capped the scoring with an RBI double.

The Black Bears forced the extra frame after an error scored a run in the sixth and McGuire brought in two runs with a bases-loaded single through the right side in the seventh.

Spikes starter Chris Shull went a season-long 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs, one of them earned, on five hits and three walks while striking out wo batters.

Cam Bufford drew four walks in the game, one shy of a Spikes single-game record set by Addison Smith on June 3, 2023 in Williamsport.

The Spikes look to bounce back on Friday in the second game of their four-game series against the Black Bears with a 6:35 p.m. start at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Nick Hohenstein (2-0), who pitched 5 2/3 superb innings for the win against West Virginia on Saturday, gets the ball for State College to face West Virginia left-hander Eli Majick (0-1).

It's the last 4-Pack Friday of the season presented by 93.7 3WZ. Fans can purchase four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs and four regular sodas for just $54, with additional packages available at $13.50 apiece. 4-Pack Friday packages are available in person at the Spikes Ticket Office or by phone at 814-272-1711.

After the game, it's the first of three editions of Kids Run the Bases this weekend, presented by Mount Nittany Health.

The fun continues with FIREWORKS presented by Penn State Health on a Super Saturday presented by PA Lottery and Pop 93.3 and Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village along with the Baseball Bingo Grand Finale on a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101.

To purchase tickets to all 11 remaining home games on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 15, 2024

