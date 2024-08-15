Losing Streak Continues

August 15, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

A change in venue wasn't the spark that the Williamsport Crosscutters needed as they fell to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 7-4 at Eastwood Field on Thursday night.

Emmett Bice took the loss on the mound tonight for Williamsport, falling to 1-2, after four innings of work allowing seven runs, six earned, on eight hits with one walk, three hit batters, and three strikeouts.

Jacob Hasty, Logan Berrier, and Parker Kruglewicz combined to go the final four innings of perfect relief, not allowing a single Scrappers batter to reach base and struck out five.

Ali LaPread led the offense with a 2 for 4 night, including his first home run in a Williamsport uniform. He recorded a team-best 2 runs scored in the game as well.

Mitch McCabe was also 2 for 4 tonight, picking up his fifth double of the season, and the only other RBI for Williamsport. That RBI was McCabe's ninth of the season.

Will Binder, who was 1 for 3, and Cory Taylor, who was 1 for 4, scored the other two runs for the Cutters tonight.

Williamsport will look to snap their now six-game losing as continue this four-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Friday night. First pitch from Eastwood Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and live coverage will be available at Crosscutters.com and on the MLB.tv App.

WP: Tanner Gillis (2-1) LP: Emmett Bice (1-2) SV: Jonathan Martinez (3) Crosscutters Record: 6-18 2nd Half, 28-26 Overall Next Game: Friday, August 16th at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Post-Game Fireworks, Pin Giveaway #1, Potato Capers Friday, Financial Services Customer Appreciation Night, Launch-A-Ball

