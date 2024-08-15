Thunder Jump out Early, Keys Rally & Steal Game One

August 15, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







A Three-Run first Inning Quickly Squandered by Keys Offense.

It was a tough loss for the first place Thunder on Thursday night against the Frederick Keys, as they lost by a final of 5-3 in game one of four. The Thunder bats came out hot in the first inning, when new-comer Andy Blake blasted his second homerun of the year over the left field wall to make it 1-0. Blake would take home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors on his birthday.

The Thunder weren't done there, when Ian Battipaglia came up with two in scoring position and delivered a two- run single into right field to make it 3-0 Trenton. After that the Keys pitching dialed it in and allowed just one more hit in 8 shutout innings on the mound.

For Frederick, their offense was powered behind fielding miscues and free passes on the bases, to go along with eight hits in the series opener. Darryl Buggs did the majority of the damage for Frederick going 3-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Tremayne Cobb Jr got in on the action as well with a three-RBI night on a pair of base hits.

Game Two of four with the Keys will take place on Friday night as the Thunder look to Sonny Fauci on the mound to get them back into the win column. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Friday August 16th at 7:00 against the Frederick Keys for Strike Out Cancer Night! For Tickets and additional information visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.