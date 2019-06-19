Spikes, Crosscutters Postponed on Wednesday Night

June 19, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - State College Spikes News Release





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Due to a rainstorm that passed through the State College area and rendered the field not ready for play by 9:05 p.m., the limit for starting the game per New York-Penn League rules, Wednesday night's scheduled game between the State College Spikes and the Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park has been postponed.

The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Tickets for Wednesday night's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining regular season Spikes home game in the 2019 season, based on availability. Fans can redeem tickets in person at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during normal business hours.

The Ticket Office is open from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on game days Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on game days Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can also call the Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 for more information on ticket redemptions.

The Spikes will now complete their three-game series against the Crosscutters with a pair of games on Thursday, with pitching matchups to be finalized. Prior to the postponement, right-hander Inohan Paniagua (0-0) was scheduled to start on the mound for the Spikes on Wednesday, with right-hander Francis Ventura (0-0) slated to follow on Thursday.

Williamsport right-hander Rafael Carvajal was set to make his first mound start of the season on Wednesday, with left-hander Junior Tejada (0-0) initially scheduled for Thursday's start.

Fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark on Thursday for the first Bark in the Park Night of the year, presented by Metzger Animal Hospital, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC and the Centre Daily Times. Complete Bark in the Park policies and procedures are available online at StateCollegeSpikes.com. Doggie doors and gates will now open to the public at 4 p.m.

The Spikes are also wearing special Bark in the Park jerseys featuring a collage of dog photos submitted by fans earlier this year. The jerseys will be up for bids throughout the 2019 season via the Spikes' partnership with LiveSource, and fans can place their bids throughout the year on the LiveSource app, available via Google Play and the App Store. Proceeds from the Bark in the Park jersey auctions will benefit local animal rescues.

It's the first Thirsty Thursday of the year as well, presented by BIG Froggy 101. Fans of age can still enjoy the Thursday tradition of $1 12-oz. domestic draft beers from 6-8 p.m., and the evening also will be enhanced with $2 16-oz. domestic cans and $2 Otto's Apricot Wheat drafts, also available from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets for Thursday's doubleheader, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 4:35 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.