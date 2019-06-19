Scrappers Back at Eastwood Field June 21-23

Vs. Auburn Doubledays (Nationals)

Friday, June 21 vs. Auburn Doubledays @ 7:05pm

On Friday the Scrappers will wear jerseys on field paying tribute to local legend, Harry M. Stevens presented by the Eastwood Mall Complex. The jerseys were designed by local and well known artist, Rick Muccio. The jerseys will be auctioned at the game and on the app LiveSource with proceeds benefiting The Avenue and Main. The game will feature promotions and contests paying tribute to Harry Stevens and his contributions to the game of baseball. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Harry Stevens commemorative print created by Rick Muccio. Stick around after the game for a baseball themed fireworks show following the game presented by Yuengling, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and radio partner Mix 98.9

Saturday, June 22 vs. Auburn Doubledays @ 7:05pm

Kids, this one is for you! The first 500 kids 12 and under through the gates will receive a Scrappers Fauxback Youth Jersey presented by Armstrong.

Sunday, June 23 vs. Auburn Doubledays @ 4:05 PM

It's Family Fun Day presented by McDonald's Owner/Operators of the Mahoning Valley & 95.9 Kiss FM. Enjoy face painting, balloon animals and glitter tattoos from Laughing Ladybug. Following the game all kids can run the bases! Every Sunday is Second Chance Sunday presented by Ohio Lottery. Bring any non-winning Ohio Lottery tickets to the Chevy All Stars Box Office to receive a buy one get one free upper box ticket. Plus, fans 18 and over will receive a free Ohio Lottery scratch n' win ticket with a chance to win up to $50. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive sunscreen to fight the UV rays courtesy of the American Cancer Society. Throughout the game fans will learn helpful tips to protect their skin year round.

