Staten Island Picks up First Win of 2019

Staten Island, N.Y. - The Staten Island Yankees won their first game of the 2019 season and of tonight's double-header over the Connecticut Tigers at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George 3-1 behind a strong team performance.

The Yankees (1-3) got a great debut start from Blakely Brown who threw five shutout innings and picked up his first professional win with the organization. Brown added five strikeouts in the victory and fielded his position well in the win.

Staten Island's offense came alive behind big hits from multiple players. Mitchell Robinson drove in a run with an RBI single in the second inning followed by an RBI hit from second baseman Jesus Bastidas in the third inning that doubled the advantage.

The big blow came in the bottom of the fourth as outfielder Juan De Leon hit the team's first home run of the season to make it 3-0. Connecticut did get a run on an RBI single from Eric De La Rosa in the sixth, but it was not enough in the end.

Connecticut (2-3) could not score after the sixth as Barrett Loseke and Daniel Ramos got the final six outs to close out the win for Staten Island.

