Spikes Continue to Surge Late, Fall Just Short in 5-3 Loss to Keys

July 29, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - The State College Spikes continued their trend of producing late offense as they cut a 4-1 deficit to 4-3 in the eighth, but the Frederick Keys hung on to take a 5-3 decision on Monday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Grant Norris and Austin Baal started the Spikes' (5-6 2nd Half) rally in the eighth as each was hit by a pitch from former Spike and current Keys (5-6 2nd Half) reliever Joe Miceli. Knox Preston then delivered a two-out single to center on the first pitch he saw to bring in Norris, and Kyle Russell continued his hot streak with his second hit, an RBI single to center to bring in Baal.

However, Frederick sidearmer Jay Allmer (1) retired the last four Spikes batters in order to shut down the rally and end the game.

The Spikes (5-6 2nd Half) have now scored 25 runs in the eighth inning or later, an average of 2.12 per game, during the second half of the MLB Draft League season.

Russell was the lone Spike with multiple hits, while Brody Fahr delivered three hits for Frederick.

Starter Phillip Bryant (0-2) took the loss for State College, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out three batters over 4 1/3 innings.

Reliever Jake Curtis (1-0) got credit for the win for Frederick, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over two innings. Curtis struck out one batter in the effort.

Tuesday, the Spikes and Keys meet at 7:00 p.m. in the middle game of their three-game series at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Virginia Tech left-hander Jeremy Neff (1-0), who threw six dominant innings of scoreless ball for the win against Frederick this past Thursday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, gets the start for the Spikes. The Keys will send his Thursday opponent, right-hander Harold Baez (0-1), to the hill.

Following the concluding game of the series against the Keys at noon on Wednesday, the Spikes will return home for a seven-game homestand to begin August. The run of August home games begins with the third Bark in the Park Night of the season presented by the Centre Daily Times on Thursday, August 1, featuring Dugout the Baseball Dog welcoming his canine friends to the ballpark for a night of fun on $1 Beer Night at Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

To purchase tickets to the upcoming homestand and every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.