Cutters Outlast the Thunder

July 29, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Kyson Donahue gave the Cutters the walk-off win with a 9th inning sacrifice fly as Williamsport tops Trenton 2-1 on Monday night.

Shaun Gamelin worked 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball in his third start of the season. Gamelin struck out five, while not allowing a walk. The right-hander out of Rhode Island did not factor into the decision.

Parker Kruglewicz earned the win in relief, working a perfect 9th inning, striking out two batters. It's his 2nd win of the season.

Mark Shallenberger ended the game 1-for-3 with a RBI single.

Kyson Donahue finished the night 1-for-3 with a single and the game-winning RBI, his first run batted in of the season.

Williamsport advances to 5-1 against Trenton this season.

WP: Parker Kruglewicz (2-1)

LP: Antonio Escano (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 5-6 2nd half, 27-14 Overall

Next Game: Tuesday, July 30th

vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 30th

vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Williamsport Bureau of Fire 150th Anniversary/ Topps Tuesday/ Charitable Tuesday

