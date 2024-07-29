Cutters Outlast the Thunder
July 29, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
Kyson Donahue gave the Cutters the walk-off win with a 9th inning sacrifice fly as Williamsport tops Trenton 2-1 on Monday night.
Shaun Gamelin worked 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball in his third start of the season. Gamelin struck out five, while not allowing a walk. The right-hander out of Rhode Island did not factor into the decision.
Parker Kruglewicz earned the win in relief, working a perfect 9th inning, striking out two batters. It's his 2nd win of the season.
Mark Shallenberger ended the game 1-for-3 with a RBI single.
Kyson Donahue finished the night 1-for-3 with a single and the game-winning RBI, his first run batted in of the season.
Williamsport advances to 5-1 against Trenton this season.
WP: Parker Kruglewicz (2-1)
LP: Antonio Escano (0-1)
SV: N/A (-)
Crosscutters Record: 5-6 2nd half, 27-14 Overall
Next Game: Tuesday, July 30th
vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.
Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 30th
vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.
Promotion: Williamsport Bureau of Fire 150th Anniversary/ Topps Tuesday/ Charitable Tuesday
• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 29, 2024
- Keys Take Down Spikes in Series Opener at Home - Frederick Keys
- Cutters Outlast the Thunder - Williamsport Crosscutters
- Elijah Dickerson Named MLB Draft League Hitter of the Week - Frederick Keys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Williamsport Crosscutters Stories
- Cutters Outlast the Thunder
- Brown's Slam Lifts Cutters
- Cutters Suffer Road Loss to Spikes
- Late Rally Lifts Cutters
- Cutters Swept By Black Bears In Walk-Off