Elijah Dickerson Named MLB Draft League Hitter of the Week

July 29, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys received its second weekly honor of the 2024 season Monday as outfielder Elijah Dickerson was named MLB Draft League Hitter of the Week for the week ending Sunday, July 28, after starting the season out with a .425 average at the plate through his first nine games with the Keys.

Additionally, Dickerson already has 11 RBIs in 40 at-bats on the season, while recording six multi-hit games as part of that stretch and recorded the first walk-off of the second half for the Keys following a game-winning RBI single this past Saturday against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After starting the season 0-4 in his first game at Williamsport, Dickerson finished with three multi-hit games in a row to finish out the season-opening series on the road, and since that time has recorded close to a .500 average through the last eight games, with his .425 overall average and 11 RBIs leading all Keys players since the start of this second half.

This award is the second weekly honor for the Keys in the 2024 season after Christian Rodriguez was named MLB Draft League Pitcher of the week back on July 16, following his stellar complete-game performance against Mahoning Valley on July 12 at home, which was the first ever first half complete game thrown in MLB Draft League history.

The Keys are back in action this week at home against the State College Spikes, with first pitch for game one of the three-game series from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 7 p.m. Monday night.

