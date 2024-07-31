Spikes Club Trio of Homers to Outslug Keys, 17-11

July 31, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - Knox Preston, Cam Bufford and Manny Jackson each homered as the State College Spikes outslugged the Frederick Keys, 17-11, to take a series victory on Wednesday afternoon at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Preston got the long ball party started with his first home run for the Spikes (7-6 2nd Half), a two-run shot to left field in the third inning. In the sixth, Bufford smashed his first homer of the second half and second of the 2024 season, a two-run shot to right-center field. Preston and Bufford knocked in four runs apiece for the Spikes on the day.

Jackson then began the Spikes' five-run ninth with a solo shot to right field for his first homer of the second half and third for the Spikes in 2024.

The homers were part of a 14-hit attack for State College that included a total of seven extra-base hits. Five players collected multiple hits, with Kyle Russell producing another three hits including a double. Russell has now gone 11-for-20 at the plate over his last five games, a .550 average.

The Spikes scored four or more runs in an inning three times in Wednesday's game, and outlasted Frederick (5-8 2nd Half) in a game that featured three lead changes.

Jordan Morales (1-0), who called Medlar Field at Lubrano Park home as a pitcher at Penn State from 2022-23 and earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors at Purdue this past spring, was credited for the win in a scorer's decision after allowing just one unearned run in his first inning on the mound for the Spikes.

Nick Hohenstein recorded the only 1-2-3 inning of the day in the eighth to hold the Spikes' one-run lead before their big ninth put the game away.

Former Spike Joe Miceli (1-2), who pitched for State College in 2021, took the loss for Frederick. Miceli was charged with six runs, five of them earned, on four hits and four walks while striking out three batters over two innings of relief.

Thursday, the Spikes return home to Medlar FIeld at Lubrano Park to start a seven-game homestand with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the opener of a two-game series. The Spikes will face the Scrappers for two games Thursday and Friday, the Trenton Thunder for two games Saturday and Sunday, and, after an off day on Monday, welcome the Keys back for games from August 6-8.

The homestand begins with Bark in the Park III presented by the Centre Daily Times tomorrow as fans can bring their favorite four-legged friend to meet Dugout the Baseball Dog and even more pups. For more details on Bark in the Park policies, fans can visit https://www.mlbdraftleague.com/state-college/ballpark/barkinthepark.

Plus, it's a $1 Beer Night at Thirsty Thursday presented by the The BUS, with $1 12-oz. select beers and $2 12-oz. craft beers available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

More highlights include Jared Box Night on Friday, FIREWORKS presented by College Township with a Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 500 fans and a Bobblehead Trading Post on Saturday, a Penn Highlands Healthcare Ballpark Takeover on a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101, and an Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Celebration Poster Giveaway on Thursday, August 8.

To purchase tickets to the upcoming homestand and every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 31, 2024

