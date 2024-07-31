Keys Lose in Offensive Shootout to Spikes to Close out Homestand

July 31, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys fell in a back-and-forth offensive affair Wednesday afternoon in the series finale against the State College Spikes, losing the game 17-11 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys finished the day with 14 base hits, but several late rallies by the Spikes put the visitors out in front for good, as Frederick now prepares for a two-game roadtrip beginning Thursday against the Trenton Thunder.

The Keys struck first in the bottom of the first with RBI hits from Hunter Antillon (Utah) and Brandon Hylton (Stetson), handing the home team an early 2-0 lead through the opening inning Wednesday afternoon.

State College responded with a run in the top of the second, but Kade Lancour finished the inning strong and held the Spikes to just one run in the frame to allow Frederick to stay ahead 2-1 entering the third.

The Spikes brought home four runs in the top of the third on a two-RBI single and a two-run homer, making it a 5-2 lead for the visitors going into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Tyeler Hawkins (Southern) hit the first homer of the second half for the Keys on a two-run bomb to left-center field, cutting the deficit to just one at 5-4 heading into the fifth.

Even with the Spikes answering with one run in the top of the fifth inning, Frederick came right back in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run frame, after an RBI groundout from Elijah Dickerson (Towson) and a two-RBI double from Keenan Taylor (Purdue) gave the home team a 7-6 advantage going into the sixth.

A five-run top of the sixth inning however handed the Spikes the lead right back at four, but Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) cut the lead to three on an RBI groundout, making it an 11-8 game approaching the seventh in the Key City.

The Spikes put up a 12th run in the top of the seventh, but Taylor and the Keys roared back for three runs in the seventh off a RBI double from Keenan, a two-RBI double from Damone Hale (New Mexico St), and an RBI single from Christian Jackson, putting the score at 12-11 going into the eighth.

After both teams went scoreless in the eighth, a five-run ninth inning increased the lead for the Spikes to six entering the bottom of the ninth, and despite the Keys finishing with 14 hits, State College took home the series finale win against Frederick, winning the contest 17-11 Wednesday afternoon.

The Keys head back on the road for a two-game series against the Trenton Thunder, with first pitch for game one of the series set for 7 p.m. Thursday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

