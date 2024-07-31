Cutters Blanked By Thunder

July 31, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







For the fourth time this season, Williamsport was shutout, dropping the final game of the series to the Thunder

Starting Pitcher Mike Hansell took the loss, allowing six runs, four earned, on eight hits over three plus innings of work.

The righty walked one, hit one and struck out one.

Drew Clark, Jacob Hasty, Logan Berrier and Wil Binder combined to work five scoreless innings of relief for the Cutters, allowing three hits and striking out four.

Trenton starter Cregg Sherrer worked a season-high seven shutout innings, striking out a season-high nine Cutters batters in the winning effort.

Williamsport falls to 5-2 against the Thunder in seven meetings this season.

The Crosscutters close out the month of July with a 13-9 record and a 27-15 overall record in the MLB Draft League.

WP: Cregg Scherrer (2-2) LP: Mike Hansell (0-2) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 5-7 2nd half, 27-15 Overall Next Game: Thursday, August 1st at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, August 6th

vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m. Promotion: BOGO Ticket Tuesday/ Topps Tuesday/ Charitable Tuesday

