SPHL Names Simon Boyko Warrior/SPHL Player of the Month

January 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The SPHL announced Simon Boyko as the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Month Tuesday.

Boyko, 24, is in his first SPHL season and put up 16 (8G+8A) points in 10 games in the month of December. The Mississauga, Ontario, native is tied for fourth place in league scoring with 28 points in just 23 games played. He leads all rookies in goals and points, with 14 and 28 respectively.

"Fourteen games straight with a point is very impressive," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "His consistent offensive production is leading to our team success. He puts in a ton of work each day to get the results, so it's no surprise. He's a student of the game and is getting rewarded for it."

Boyko's 14-game point streak, during which the winger has scored 20 points, extends back to November 17, 2023, and is the longest in Marksmen team history.

Catch Boyko and the Fayetteville Marksmen in action for Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by The Zara Law Firm starting Friday, January 5 at 7PM at the Crown Coliseum.

Single-game tickets to all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at Marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.