Bud Light Watch Parties Announced

January 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs have teamed up with Bud Light to provide free watch parties for fans for select remaining games in the 2023-2024 season! Bud Light Watch Parties are free to attend and are open to all ages.

Friday, January 12

Pollard 107 South

vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers

Event begins at 7:05 P.M. EDT

Puck drops at 8:05 P.M. EDT

Friday, March 15

Pok-E-Joe's

vs. Birmingham Bulls

Event begins at 7:05 P.M. EDT

Puck drops at 8:05 P.M. EDT

Saturday, April 6

Pok-E-Joe's

vs. Knoxville Ice Bears

Event begins at 6:05 P.M. EDT

Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. EDT

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.