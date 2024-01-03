Bud Light Watch Parties Announced
January 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
The Rail Yard Dawgs have teamed up with Bud Light to provide free watch parties for fans for select remaining games in the 2023-2024 season! Bud Light Watch Parties are free to attend and are open to all ages.
Friday, January 12
Pollard 107 South
vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers
Event begins at 7:05 P.M. EDT
Puck drops at 8:05 P.M. EDT
Friday, March 15
Pok-E-Joe's
vs. Birmingham Bulls
Event begins at 7:05 P.M. EDT
Puck drops at 8:05 P.M. EDT
Saturday, April 6
Pok-E-Joe's
vs. Knoxville Ice Bears
Event begins at 6:05 P.M. EDT
Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. EDT
