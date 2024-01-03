Grant Loven Called up to Toledo Walleye

January 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of forward Grant Loven to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) Wednesday.

Loven, 26, has played in all 24 Marksmen games this season, and is third in team scoring with 21 (8G+13A) points. The East Grand Forks, Minnesota, native scored three points in three games with the Marksmen at the end of the 2022-23 season after joining the team from Canisius College.

"Grant has been impactful for us since day one of training camp," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has a very high compete level, can play in all situations and has been a catalyst for our success so far this season. We are very happy for the opportunity he has earned and wish him the best of luck."

The call-up to Toledo is the first trip to the ECHL for Loven.

The Marksmen are back in action for Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by The Zara Law Firm, starting Friday, January 5 at 7PM.

Single-game tickets to Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, including Disney Night, Saturday January 6, and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.