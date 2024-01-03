Game Preview: Hometown Heroes Night

January 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







The Ice Flyers are kicking off the new year at home on Thursday, January 4, for Hometown Heroes Night Driven By Kia AutoSport! Thank you to our 'Hometown Heroes' for your selfless efforts in ensuring the safety, health, and education of the Pensacola community. First responders, healthcare workers, and educators can purchase $12 (50% off) tickets at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office ahead of the game. The Peoria Rivermen make their final trip to the panhandle to face off against the Ice Flyers for the 3rd time this season. The Rivermen sit at 3rd in the league standings after winning games against the Mayhem and Storm this past weekend, while the Ice Flyers will be looking to rebound after a tough 3-game losing streak against the Birmingham Bulls. With a deep-rooted rivalry and midpoint of the hockey season approaching, the action on the ice is sure to have the Hangar cheering.

Game Raffles

Shirt-Off-His-Back and the team's game raffle for Thursday's game are available for purchase online: https://icefly.co/Jan4Raffles

Fans will have the chance to win the jersey off of #6 Zac Herrmann's back or a team signed jersey.

Winners will be notified during the game on the videoboard or emailed if not in attendance.

All proceeds from Thursday's game raffles will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation: https://iceflyersfoundation.org

Win BIG By Entering the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Raffle

Thursday night's 50/50 Raffle tickets are available for purchase online now here: icefly.co/5050Raffle

Tickets can also be purchased at the team's raffle kiosks located above sections 105 and 120.

Thursday night's 50/50 will benefit the Escambia County Sheriff's Foundation.

Get Tickets

Don't want to miss any of the excitement? Join in on the action and support the team at the Pensacola Bay Center this Saturday by getting your tickets HERE. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. Military, first responder, healthcare worker, educator and student discounts can only be applied in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 3, 2024

Game Preview: Hometown Heroes Night - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.