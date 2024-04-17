SPHL Announce Alex Laplante to 2023-24 All-Rookie Team
April 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Macon Mayhem News Release
April 17, 2024 Anna Marie Summers
MACON, GA - The SPHL announce its 2023-2024 All-Rookie Team:
F - Simon Boyko, Fayetteville Marksmen
F - Nikita Kozyrev, Birmingham Bulls
F - Alex Laplante, Macon Mayhem
D - Matthew Araujo, Fayetteville Marksmen
D - Matt Doran, Huntsville Havoc
G - Ryan Kenny, Fayetteville Marksmen
Simon Boyko of the Fayetteville Marksmen led all rookies with 27 goals, eight power-play goals and 11 power-play assists. The Mississauga, ON native also ranked second in points (56) and plus/minus rating (+20) while finishing tied for third in assists (29).
Nikita Kozyrev of the Birmingham Bulls led all first-year players in assists (41) points (59) and plus/minus (+31). A native of Tallinn, EST, Kozyrev also ranked second among rookies in power-play assists (10), was third in game-winning goals (3) and fourth in goals (18 - tied).
Alex Laplante of the Macon Mayhem led all first-year players with two shootout-winning goals (tied) and was second with 26 goals and 174 shots on goal. The Londonderry, NH native also ranked fourth among rookies in power-play goals (five - tied).
Matthew Araujo of the Fayetteville Marksmen led all rookie defensemen in goals (7 - tied), assists (29) and points (36). The native of Brookhaven, NY also led all rookie blueliners with three power-play goals and 11 power-play assists.
Matt Doran of the Huntsville Havoc was one of two rookie defensemen to tally a shorthanded goal while leading rookie defensemen with a +18 rating (tied). A native of St. Louis, MO, Doran also ranked second among rookie blueliners in goals (6 - tied), assists (18), and points (24).
Ryan Kenny of the Fayetteville Marksmen led all SPHL goaltenders with a 0.929 save percentage. The Fort Lauderdale, FL native, finished third in the league in goals against average (2.38) and saves (991), while ranking fourth in shutouts (2 - tied), and fifth in wins (18).
The league will announce its First and Second-Team All-SPHL rosters on Thursday.
