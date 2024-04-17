D Matt Doran Earns All-Rookie Team

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Havoc defenseman Matt Doran has been named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team ahead of Wednesday night's semifinal matchup against Roanoke.

Doran, 26, joined the Havoc last season after finishing his collegiate career. This season, Doran has appeared in 51 games earning 23 points. Throughout the year, Doran has played heavy minutes 5-on-5 and on the powerplay.

"Matt had a really good season for us. He played a lot of the big minutes against the team's top lines and also was a key factor on our special teams." said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "It's good to see him recognized for a great season."

This marks the first all-rookie for the Havoc since the 2018-19 season when Rob Darrar and Alec Brandrup were named to the team.

