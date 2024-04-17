Three Marksmen Named to 2023-24 SPHL All-Rookie Team

April 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The SPHL announced its 2023-24 All-Rookie Team Wednesday, with three Fayetteville Marksmen players, Matt Araujo, Simon Boyko and Ryan Kenny earning honors on the six-player list.

The six-player list is composed of three forwards, two defenseman and one goalie, with Fayetteville represented in each of the categories after finishing the regular season in fourth place overall and having the most ECHL call-ups of any SPHL teams.

Araujo, 26, played in all 56 regular season games for the Marksmen after getting a taste of pro hockey through 9 games in the 2022-23 season.

The Brookhaven, New York, native was tied for the most goals by first-year defensemen (7) and led in assists (29), points (36), and powerplay goals (3), assists (11) and points. In his last 15 games, he put up 17 points (2G+15A).

Boyko, 25, skated in 39 games for Fayetteville during the 2023-24 season, and tallied 56 points (27G+29A). His 19 powerplay points (8G+11A) led rookies in all three categories.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native set a team record by recording a point in twenty-straight games before earning an ECHL call-up to the Rapid City Rush and December 2023 Player of the Month honors. With the Rush, Boyko scored eight goals and registered 11 points in 19 games.

Kenny, 24, had a record of 18-10-4 through 32 games for the Marksmen, and led the SPHL in save percentage with a .929 rating. He was third in goals against average with a 2.38 and recorded 2 shutouts. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native tied a team-record win streak with victories in ten-straight starts and received 2 ECHL call-ups, playing for both the Atlanta Gladiators and Reading Royals.

