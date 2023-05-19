Spend Father's Day with Craig T. Nelson at Avista Stadium

Come spend Father's Day with Emmy award-winning actor and Spokane native Craig T. Nelson at Avista Stadium on Sunday, June 18th!

The beloved star of Coach, Parenthood, The District, and The Incredibles will be at the ballpark to sign autographs and take photos with fans before heading to the field for the game's first pitch.

"We're thrilled to host a star of Craig T. Nelson's caliber at the ballpark," said Spokane Indians Vice President Otto Klein. "Who better to help us celebrate Father's Day than a Spokane native, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and the patriarch of Parenthood's Braverman clan?"

A graduate of Lewis and Clark High School, Nelson can currently be seen in Focus Features "Book Club: The Next Chapter" and CBS TV's "Young Sheldon".

Tickets for the Father's Day Game presented by BNSF Railways & 103.9 BOB FM are available. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. and gates open at 12:00 p.m.

The Indians are in Everett for a six-game series against the AquaSox before returning to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, May 23rd to host the Vancouver Canadians. That homestand features $10,000 Grand Slam Night, Storybook Princess Night, and our first ever Dinosaur Night.

