Sox Rally Comes Up Short, Lose Game Extra Innings

EVERETT, WA: Yanquiel Hernandez came through with the big hit for the Indians Thursday night when his 10th-inning triple put Spokane up 10-9, leading to their eventual 11-9 win.

The AquaSox and Indians exchanged blows in the first two games of the series. Everett won Tuesday's game 10-3, but Spokane bounced back on Wednesday picking up a 10-2 victory to even up the series.

In his first start of the season, Kelvin Nunez went four innings giving up only two runs on five hits before the AquaSox turned the ball over to the bullpen. From there it was a struggle as Spokane scored nine unanswered runs. Jarrod Cande's night also ended after four innings. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out four before giving way to Spokane reliever Juan Mejia.

Mejia struggled out of the pen, giving up a hit batsman and a walk, which set the table for Sanchez's two-run double off the right field wall to bring the game within one. After five it was 4-3 in favor of Spokane.

The Frogs broke through to take the lead in the seventh. Spokane reliever Luis Amoroso gave up a hit, and two walks to set up another two-RBI double by Sanchez, his third and fourth RBIs of the night giving the Frogs their first lead of the game at 5-4.

Amoroso did a nice job limiting the damage. After Sanchez's hit, there were runners at second and third with nobody out, but Amoroso pitched out of it to keep it a one-run game.

Spokane immediately responded in the eighth. After an infield single from Zach Kokoska, Aiverson Rodriguez lasered an RBI double down the right field line to tie the game. On the subsequent pitch, Ben Sems knocked in Rodriguez to give Spokane a 6-5 lead. The Spokane rally continued as they scored four runs before the first out was recorded. When the damage was tallied, the Indians scored five runs and were up 9-5. The AquaSox answered back in the bottom of the ninth inning thanks to a pair of two-run home runs from both Randy Bednar and James Parker. For Parker, it was his second home run of the contest.

The Indians wasted no time retaking the lead in the tenth. Yanquiel Hernandez nailed a triple passed the tripping Alberto Rodriguez in right field to score the eventual game winning run. Indian relievers Bryce McGowan and Anderson Bido combined to close it out in the tenth, with Bido picking up the save for Spokane. With the loss Everett falls to 17-18 on the season.

