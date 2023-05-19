Hillsboro Outhits Eugene, Falls 2-0

Eugene, OR - Hillsboro faced another tough customer in game three of the series, 2023 Giants' second round pick, Carson Wisenhunt. Wisenhunt was as advertised, striking out eight over 4.1 no-hit frames. Ivan Melendez broke up the no-hit bid with two-outs in the sixth inning, extending his hit streak to 11 games. Grant McCray drove in both Eugene runs, including a solo home run in the 2-0 Emeralds' win.

Dylan Ray was looking for a bounce back performance after recording just one out in his last start against Spokane and did just that. Ray struck out six over four innings of work allowing just one run on a solo homer by McCray in the fourth. McCray's sixth blast of the season gave Eugene a 1-0 lead.

McCray would once again come through with an RBI hit in the fifth, after Damon Dues used his legs to get in scoring position. Dues, had a bunt single and then stole second and third base, later scoring when McCray singled him home.

Hillsboro didn't have a hit through five innings, struggling to get on the bases against the left hander Wisenhunt and Ben Madison, who followed out of the bullpen. Still without a hit and two outs in the sixth, Ivan Melendez smoked a single back up the box to end the no-hitter.

Hillsboro's scoring chance came in the seventh, loading the bases after two walks and a single, but Channy Ortiz struck out with two outs, ending the threat.

Josh Day and J.J. D'Orazio both extended their hit streaks to six games, as the Hops' offense outhit Eugene 5-4 in the 2-0 loss.

Game four of the series will be Friday night at PK Park with first pitch at 7:35 and the pregame show live at 7:20 on Rip City Radio 620.

