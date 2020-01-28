Spectra and Macon Mayhem Announce Five-Year Contract Extension to Host Home Games at the Macon Coliseum

MACON, GA - Spectra Venue Management, operators of the Macon Coliseum and Macon City Auditorium on behalf of Macon-Bibb County, and Macon Mayhem owners Bob and Diane Kerzner are pleased to announce a five-year contract extension to host all Macon Mayhem home games at the Macon Coliseum.

The Macon Mayhem have called Macon home since the 2015-2016 hockey season. In 2017, the team clinched the President's Cup title and have continued to see success in the Southern Professional Hockey League. This extension will keep the Macon Mayhem based in Macon and playing all home games at the Macon Coliseum through 2025.

"When we moved the team to Macon in 2014, we immediately saw the potential for a long-term home", said owner Bob Kerzner. "This community has embraced us and welcomed us with open arms. We are ecstatic to call Macon home for at least another five years!"

"We could not be more pleased to continue hosting the Macon Mayhem through 2025", said David Aiello, Spectra General Manager for the Macon Centreplex. "Working with Bob and Diane Kerzner and Blair Floyd has been a pleasure and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them as the host venue for their home games for seasons to come. We, along with the support of Mayor Reichert and the county Commissioners recognize that the Macon Mayhem serve as a staple institution to the Middle Georgia community and we could not be more excited about keeping them locally based right here in Macon."

"I am delighted and thrilled our community will continue to enjoy watching our hometown hockey team, the Macon Mayhem!" says Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert A.B. Reichert. "I want to encourage everyone to Pack the Plex this Saturday night and help celebrate their fifth anniversary in Macon-Bibb!"

Blair Floyd, General Manager of the Macon Mayhem stated: "We're beyond excited to be here for another five years. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Spectra and Macon-Bibb County and calling Macon home. Looking back at the past five seasons, we brought Macon its first pro sports championship since the 1960's. With this commitment, we'll become the second-longest tenured sports franchise in Macon's history, showing our dedication to making Macon home. We are committed to success on and off the ice going forward, while continuing to be a cornerstone in this community."

The current regular season continues with games through March 28, 2020. More information on upcoming games and promotions can be found at www.maconmayhem.com.

