Fayetteville, Macon Exchange Players in Huge Trade

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - In an unexpected move in the middle of the season, the Fayetteville Marksmen and Macon Mayhem - two teams at different positions in the standings - swap players heading into February in a massive trade in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Marksmen receive fifth-year pro Forward Stathis Soumelidis and second-year pro Defenseman Jarret Kup in exchange for the Rights to Beau McCue (ECHL Rapid City), rookie Forward Brett Johnson, and rookie Defenseman Oscar Arfelt to Macon.

Soumelidis and Kup - who have each spent a better part of their SPHL careers in Macon - are familiar faces as foes for Fayetteville.

Stathis Soumelidis, a 6'2 214lb Forward from Brno, Czech Republic has suited up in 180 games in his time in the SPHL. In those 180 games, the Czech has accumulated 105 points (44G+61A) while being a career +12. No stranger to the next level, he also has 25 games in the ECHL under his belt. In 29 games this season, the beast of a forward has 16 points (5G+11A). Soumelidis won the President's Cup in his first year with the Macon Mayhem in 2016-2017.

Jarret Kup, a 6'0 180lb Defenseman from Rossaeu, Ontario has spent his entire professional career in Middle Georgia, coming out of his collegiate career at Curry College in the Spring of 2018, and immediately signing an amateur tryout with the Mayhem. After his eight-game stint while in college, he would sign a full contract in 2018-2019, and continue it into this season. In his SPHL career, the 26-year-old Canadian has suited up in 96 games, scoring 39 points (6G+33A).

We look forward to Stathis and Jarret joining the Marksmen, as the second-place team pursues the playoffs.

The Marksmen Organization would like to thank Beau McCue, Brett Johnson, and Oscar Arfelt for their efforts and energy during their time with the team, and wish them nothing but the best in their continued professional careers.

