Mayhem Add Three Players in Trade with Fayetteville

January 28, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







Defenseman Oscar Arfelt with the Fayetteville Marksmen

(Macon Mayhem) Defenseman Oscar Arfelt with the Fayetteville Marksmen(Macon Mayhem)

The Mayhem took part in a multi-player trade on Tuesday afternoon, sending forward Stathis Soumelidis and defenseman Jarret Kup to the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for forwards Brett Johnson and Beau McCue, as well as defenseman Oscar Arfelt.

Johnson has had a respectable season offensively thus far. After starting the campaign in Huntsville, Johnson (5'9, 170) was a part of the blockbuster trade with the Havoc and Quad City Storm earlier this season. When combined with his numbers from his time with the Marksmen, the Middletown, NJ native has tallied 15 points (7G, 8A) in 25 games played. The 25-year-old winger is known for his high-end speed and puck skills.

McCue (25) has enjoyed three different ECHL call-ups this season, spending time with the Jacksonville IceMen, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and Rapid City Rush. For the time being, McCue (6'1, 200) remains in Rapid City, but the Mayhem have the rights to him should he clear ECHL waivers. The Missoula, MT native has collected 10 points (5G, 5A) in 18 games played with Fayetteville this season, and has proven himself as a powerful winger on the right side.

Arfelt is a smooth-skating Swedish defenseman with ideal size (6'3, 205) and four seasons of NCAA DIII hockey under his belt. The Manhattanville College graduate has registered eight points (1G, 7A, +10) through 22 games played for Jesse Kallechy and the Marksmen this season. On Sunday's game against the Evansville Thunderbolts, Arfelt (25) scored the game-winning goal in the shootout. Right-handed shooters on the Macon blue line have been a scarcity this season, and his abilities will undoubtedly be well-suited to the team's needs going forward.

Though parting ways with tenured, beloved players is a challenge for any head coach, Ryan Michel is confident in the pieces he is receiving in return. "Johnson is a quick and agile offensive threat who also possesses an ability to be effective on special teams. McCue is a big-bodied right winger with a combination of skill and grit. He will add some depth to our right side. Arfelt is a mobile, puck-moving defenseman who is solid in the defensive zone, makes a good first pass, and even has offensive flare in the shootout. I'm very excited to add him to our d-core," Michel said.

Johnson and Arfelt are expected to make their Mayhem debuts this weekend, when the Mayhem return to the Macon Centreplex for a three-game stint on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.