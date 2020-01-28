SPHL Announces Suspensions

January 28, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Huntsville's John Schiavo Huntsville's John Schiavo has been suspended three games as a result of his actions in Game 152, Huntsville at Birmingham, played on Saturday, January 25.

Schiavo was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 59, Cross-Checking, at 6:14 of the third period.

Schiavo will miss Huntsville's games against Roanoke (January 30), Macon (January 31) and Fayetteville (February 1).

Huntsville's Scott Trask Huntsville's Scott Trask has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 152, Huntsville at Birmingham, played on Saturday, January 25.

Trask was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 62, Spearing, at 17:25 of the third period.

Trask will miss Huntsville's game against Roanoke on Thursday, January 30.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.